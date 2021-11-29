Ugliness has colored conversation for too long
It seems that there are Americans who would transform our country by identifying its basic foundation as “intrinsically racist.” They point this ugly stick at skin color, society’s institutions, its schools, law enforcement, its judicial system, its language, even its statues and places of worship. “Racist” is used to describe points of view they don’t agree with. “Society must be changed.”
Unfortunately, change or transformation is never achieved by erasing or condemning a person or group of people for their opinions. It is the American way to listen to and respect, not only speech, but differences of thought and opinion.
This ugliness has colored our national conversation for too long. It has been said that bitterness only consumes those who harbor it. “Racism” has been put forth as the explanation for all that is wrong with America. This belief is a poison that will consume its host and result in dividing and ultimately destroying America.
America is the greatest nation ever conceived and has endured for nearly two and a half centuries. Our Constitution and its protections have ensured freedom and justice for citizens. Where there has been injustice, and there has been injustice, we have endeavored to address it. Have we made progress? Yes. Have we eliminated injustice? No. This doesn’t mean we should scrap the Constitution, law and order and freedom of speech. Have we had imperfect men and women leading our country? Yes. But we are a country that is constantly striving to become a more perfect union. We believe in the golden rule and are a generous people who look after each other. We volunteer to fight to protect our country and we share our bounty with the world. We believe in God and second chances.
We cannot cancel our culture. We should not burn down the best of America in order to make it better. We are already the most successful democracy on the face of the earth. The world’s citizens die to come here. We Americans love our country warts and all. We don’t want to be “transformed.” We just want to become the best we can be, to become better than we have been in the past and pass on a vibrant America to our children and grandchildren.
While racism is a real problem, it doesn’t define us as Americans, nor does it define our nation.
Suzanne Purdy
Avon Park