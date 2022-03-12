There’s an old adage that racing and politics don’t mix. Sound advice, although sometimes it can’t be helped, such as the case of the Russian invasion of the Ukraine.
The international sports world has had its share of turmoil since the invasion began, with governing bodies having to decide whether or not to allow Russian athletes to compete. The governing body for motorsports, the FIA (Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile), also had to deal with that question and its decisions were going to have an impact on SuperSebring.
The FIA’s World Motor Sport Council met on March 1 and elected to allow Russian and Belarus drivers to continue to race, provided they signed a “Driver Commitment” form, which outlined certain conditions that had to be met. These conditions included the banning of Russia/Belarus flags, symbols or colors on the cars and racing suits, no playing of the Russian or Belarus national anthems and drivers would not be allowed to express support for the invasion of the Ukraine.
“I acknowledge that I may only participate in Covered Events in an individual and neutral capacity, and not in any way as a representative of Russia or Belarus,” was one of the items in the 10-point commitment form.
The Russian G-Drive Racing team has been a force in the World Endurance Championship LMP2 class for a number of years. The team was entered in the 1000 Miles of Sebring, but last weekend team principal Roman Rusinov took to Instagram to announce the team would withdraw from the WEC rather than sign the Driver Commitment form.
“Today, I, the driver of the Russian G-Drive Racing team, refused to accept the discriminatory conditions of the FIA,” Rusinov wrote on Instagram, as translated by Google Translate. “The goal of each athlete is to hear the anthem of his country on the podium. Over 10 years of international experience, our team has done this many times. We raised the Russian flag, we heard and sang the Russian anthem. For the sake of my fans, for the sake of my teammates and sporting honor, I will not sign this document. Better not to drive at all.”
The invasion of the Ukraine has also reared its head in the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advanced Auto Parts. Shortly after the entry list for the race was released on Wednesday, there was an announcement that Kevin Magnussen, who was slated to drive in the No. 02 Cadillac Racing DPi, would be returning to Formula 1 to compete with the Haas F1 Team. The seat became available when Haas elected to cut ties with Russian driver Nikita Mazepin, whose father, Dmitry Mazepin, is part-owner of the team’s main sponsor, Uralkali.
Both Mazepins were added to the European Union’s sanctions list on Wednesday, with the EU declaring Dmitry “a member of the closest circle” of Vladimir Putin.
Nikita held a conference call with reporters on Wednesday in which he was noticeably upset with Haas, but had no ill will towards Magnussen.
“I wish all the best to the drivers who will replace me, they have nothing to do with the existing situation,” he said.
Others are using the race track to express support for the people of Ukraine, such as Flex-Box, the global shipping container supplier and sponsor of Florida’s DragonSpeed USA LMP2 race team.
Flex-Box changed its branding on the No. 81 car, with “Support Ukraine,” in the Ukrainian colors, a move that received the full backing of DragonSpeed team principal Elton Julian and driver Henrik Hedman, who also sponsors DragonSpeed through his company 10Star.
Flex-Box owner Henrik Nielsen was hoping to see other teams follow suit in a show of support for the Ukrainian people.
“As race fans, we all respect the bravery, determination, resourcefulness and teamwork racers bring to the track,” he said in a team release. “Today we see these values being demonstrated to their highest degree by the Ukrainian people in their life-and-death fight to defend their independence against Putin’s unprovoked aggression. Ukrainians have the right to pursue the same freedoms and prosperity that allow us to enjoy activities such as motorsport and great events like Sebring. I encourage all our fellow sponsors and teams at Sebring to join us in delivering a message of support for Ukraine and our desire for a rapid end to the horrors of war. This is a stand everyone can take.”