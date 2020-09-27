Provided by Berkshire Hathaway
This home is at 6230 Candler Terrace in Sebring. It is priced at $275,000 and is listed with Dawn Dell, Broker Associate with Berkshire Hathaway Florida Properties Group.
This duplex is offered with both sides for sale on a half-acre. The property is located in Spring Lake Golf Resort, close to the world famous Lake Istokpoga and Sebring International Raceway. This is an opportunity of a lifetime. There is an interactive 3D virtual tour available on this property, so it is like Open House, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The duplex features two spacious bedrooms on each side, two bathrooms on each side and a one-car garage on each side. The ensuite features a walk-in closet and bathroom. Each side is fully equipped with all appliances including washer and dryer. Both properties have 1,254 living square feet (under air-conditioned space) and a total of 1,992 total square feet under roof. The property has been lovingly maintained and it shows. This is the ultimate mother-in-law set up or income-producing rental. Live in one side and rent out the other side to pay all the bills.
The backyard is where all the fun is at for these homeowners. The owners installed an inground pool in 2007 and made their own Florida pool paradise. Imagine having it all; well this is it! The landscaping is in natural Florida foliage and easy maintenance. There is a fenced off garden area in the rear of the property. It’s perfect for fire pits, planting shed or whatever you desire. The half-acre land is nicely landscaped with rock garden, brick pavers and walkways to help you navigate the lush mature landscaping. This is year-round living for someone who loves the outdoors and will appreciate the whimsical setting. You will not see another one like this property. It truly is one-of-a-kind and will be an excellent investment.
Spring Lake is home to the newly opened Sebring International Golf Resort. There is a private Lake Istokpoga access boat ramp, too. You can be fishing in the morning, have lunch at the pub, take a round of golf, jump in your private pool oasis and then have dinner at the restaurant. This is Florida living at the finest.
Property is offered by Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Florida Properties Group with Dawn Dell, Broker Associate. You can reach Dell at 863-381-0400 for your private showing. Or visit www.dawndell.com and take the 3D virtual tour.
MLS 275534