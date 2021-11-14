Ultralight pilot stable after crash-landing at Sebring racetrack

SEBRING — The safety guys who respond to accidents during races got to help a pilot who crash-landed near Sebring International Raceway on Saturday.
A spokesman for Desoto City Fire Station 19 said Track Safety staff were among other first responders to help the 38-year-old Sebring pilot after he crash-landed his single-engine, ultralight aircraft.
He was taken to the hospital by emergency medical technicians and was in stable condition as of Saturday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
The pilot took off from an open field near the facility and crashed shortly into a low-altitude, low-speed flight, witnesses said. A nearby resident said he saw the pilot bank when it was just above the ground. The single-seat aircraft ended up in a grassy field near the raceway at the end of Kenilworth Boulevard. The crash twisted the aircraft’s red tube frame and engine mount.
In addition to the race safety staff, Medic 17-1 from Highlands County Fire Rescue Station 17 responded to the crash, as did Engine 19, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and American Medical.