Exchange Hybrid Reefs

Masters student Catherine Lachnit works with urchins in the University of Miami lab on Monday, April 25, 2022, in Miami, at the Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science.

 ALIE SKOWRONSKI/MIAMI HEARLD VIA AP

MIAMI — The U.S. military has an idea to save its seaside bases from some of their most relentless foes: flooding, erosion and storm surge.

The Defense Department spends billions of dollars to repair hurricane- and flood-related damage to its bases; in 2018, a particularly damaging series of storms caused $9 billion worth of destruction. Scientists — and military planners — expect that toll to grow as rising sea levels make storm surge and beach erosion worse.

Recommended for you