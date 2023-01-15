MIAMI — The U.S. military has an idea to save its seaside bases from some of their most relentless foes: flooding, erosion and storm surge.
The Defense Department spends billions of dollars to repair hurricane- and flood-related damage to its bases; in 2018, a particularly damaging series of storms caused $9 billion worth of destruction. Scientists — and military planners — expect that toll to grow as rising sea levels make storm surge and beach erosion worse.
To protect coastal bases, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has enlisted corals, oysters and three international teams of scientists led by investigators at the University of Miami, the University of Hawaii and Rutgers University. The researchers are developing what they call “hybrid reefs,” which combine concrete structures with living coral reefs and oyster beds to break up damaging waves.
One day, the Defense Department hopes to deploy these super resilient reefs off the coast of military bases to reduce the amount of damage they take when they’re pummeled by waves.
“A lot of people are surprised that the (Defense Department) is doing this, but there are more than 1,700 military installations that are on coasts worldwide, and when they’re impacted by storms it causes billions of dollars of damage,” said Catherine Campbell, the DARPA program manager in charge of the project, “so we’re looking for ways that we can reduce the wave energy so we don’t have these severe impacts from storms.”
If they work, civilians could use them, too. Andrew Baker, a University of Miami marine biology and ecology professor and one of the principal investigators for the project, says he’d like to see hybrid reefs used in Miami-Dade County to protect barrier islands like Miami Beach and Key Biscayne from flooding and erosion.
“If you’re going to do this anywhere in the world and you want to get the maximum bang for your buck, there’s no better place than Southeast Florida because we’re just so vulnerable,” Baker said.
Reefs break up damaging waves
Coral and oyster reefs protect coastlines against flooding and erosion by breaking up big waves. When a wave bumps into a reef, some of its energy gets lost to friction as the water whirls through the rough surface of the reef. Another chunk of the wave’s energy gets redirected upward, causing the wave to break through the surface in a white, foamy crest that dissipates even more power.
All told, a well-placed reef can absorb as much as 97% of a wave’s energy, according to one 2014 meta-analysis published in Nature Communications that combined data from 27 previous research papers on reefs and wave energy.
Smaller waves reduce the amount of pounding that beaches, seawalls and coastal building foundations take on a daily basis. During hurricanes, smaller waves cut down the extent of flooding during storm surge, which can determine whether or not the water splashes over a seawall or laps up to the ground floor of a building.
But, as climate change makes oceans warmer and more acidic, most of the world’s reefs are dying. Roughly half of the coral reefs that existed in 1950 are now gone, according to a 2021 paper from U.S. and Canadian scientists. Warmer seas, combined with overfishing and pollution, have also taken a toll on oyster reefs.
The decline of these reefs leaves the coastlines they used to protect more vulnerable to flooding.
Hybrid reef pilots are coming to Keys, Miami Beach
The hybrid reefs showed promise during early lab tests in UM’s massive wind and wave tank on Virginia Key, which holds 38,000 gallons of water and can simulate Category 5 hurricane conditions.
The scientists put an artificial reef structure at the bottom of the tank and covered it with a smattering of small staghorn coral skeletons. The hybrid reef cut wave energy between 11% and 98%, depending on the reef design and the types of waves the researchers threw at it, according to a paper the researchers published in 2021.
The coral accounted for up to half of the hybrid reef’s wave stopping power in the study. But planting more coral reefs in the wild also brings environmental benefits. Local governments up and down Florida’s coastlines have been creating artificial reefs for decades, using everything from old ships to concrete rubble, but the goal with those has mainly been to attract divers and recreational anglers while reducing pressure on struggling natural reefs.
“Artificial reefs are not new, and to some degree even hybrid reefs are not new,” said Baker. “What’s new about all of this is thinking about: How do we do this in the best possible way? What’s the best design to reduce wave energy?”
Later this month, University of Miami researchers will install two small, 20 foot long hybrid reefs off the coast of Miami Beach near 80th Street to see how the structure performs in the real world.