Afghanistan

A classroom of a Hazara Shiite school sits empty in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, July 31, 2022. The United Nations on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, called for Afghanistan's Taliban rulers to reopen schools to girls in grades 7-12, calling the anniversary of their exclusion from high school “shameful.” 

 EBRAHIM NOROOZI/AP FILE PHOTO

ISLAMABAD — The United Nations on Sunday called for Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers to reopen schools to girls in grades 7-12, calling the anniversary of their exclusion from high school “shameful.”

The U.N. said it is increasingly concerned that the policy, together with other restrictions on basic freedoms, will contribute to a deepening of the country’s economic crisis in the form of greater insecurity, poverty and isolation.

Recommended for you