Two other local Methodist Churches have made decisions on whether or not to stay as United Methodist churches, and they’re divided.
Memorial Methodist Church in Lake Placid has voted to leave and join the Global Methodist Church. The United Methodist Church of Spring Lake has opted to stay.
Pastor David Mullins of Memorial Methodist said Monday that his church voted 96-97% to leave the United Methodist Church conference and, by the same proportion, voted to join Global Methodist.
As with other churches in the area that have opted to leave, he said they had the same “set of hoops” to jump through to disaffiliate. Such requirements have included handing over UMC credentials and paying financial obligations.
Mullins said his congregation had many of the same objections that Methodist churches in Sebring have had.
“We disagree with the stance of how the conference has acted or failed to act,” Mullins said, with regard to certain rules of behavior. “The church has rules and doesn’t want to follow them, but wants you to follow them.”
There have been many rules that have been ignored over the years, Mullins said, but one that the conference has ignored has been the stance on homosexuality and whether or not homosexuals may marry in the church or pastor the congregation.
As Mullins explained it, the United Methodist Church framed that issue as one of the major items to be voted on to disaffiliate. Paragraph 2553, a UMC document that lays out disaffiliation procedures, acknowledges a “deep conflict within The United Methodist Church around issues of human sexuality.”
It gives a local church limited right to disaffiliate either over the change in the Church’s “Book of Discipline” about requirements and provisions on the practice of homosexuality or ordination or marriage of self-avowed practicing homosexuals, or over the annual conference either taking action or having no action pertaining to these rules.
The provisions to disaffiliate, as stated in Paragraph 2553 states, were resolved and adopted by the 2019 General Conference.
Mullins said there have been many issues about not holding people accountable according to the rules. If the church doesn’t enforce them, he said, it doesn’t have them.
By contrast, the United Methodist Church of Spring Lake has voted to stay with the UMC. Pastor Maureen Baker, a retired elder from Michigan, said the congregation wanted to continue the UMC’s current policy of “connexionalism, with open doors, open hearts and open minds.”
“We’re happy with our decision,” Baker said.
She explained that Spring Lake is already a United Methodist Church, and as such would have more to lose by leaving, being a small church with few resources.
“We connect with our community on a one-to-one basis,” Baker said. “Why would we want to change how we view our world around us? We want to be that welcoming, open-door church.”
The congregation, which she has pastored for three years, has as many as 65-75 members in the winter season and as few as 30 in the summer. Even then, she said, they have at least a dozen ministries in the community.
“They don’t want to change who they are by being exclusive versus inclusive,” Baker said.
Mullins, meanwhile, said Memorial Methodist is trying to start some new ministries and feel its way around in a post-COVID world.
Memorial Methodist has not left just yet, Mullins said. The Florida Methodist Conference, headquartered in Lakeland, won’t have another vote on who to let go until Aug. 5, with the official end day being Sept. 1. “They are trying to get as many into that August group as they can,” Mullins said.
With the steps needed to disaffiliate, some members are getting even more frustrated, he said.
The challenges come when people see these rules don’t count,” Mullins said, “but you have to follow these procedures to get out.”