The COVID-19 has shown me how true God’s word is, that panic and fear is the way of Satan and that calm, peace and surety is the way of God. People who constantly fear in losing their lives have a love for this world and one who loves the world, love for God is not in them, 1 John 2:15-16, KJV.
All will die some way, one day according to God. Death is sure as taxes and will happen. For everything in the world, the pride of life, lust of the eyes and materialism is not of God but, Satan. The ways of the world is of Satan that rules this world for now and one who loves the world, has not the father in them. Many will enter the wide gates and few will enter the narrow way, Matthew 7:13-14, KJV.
If you are meant to die because of COVID, you will and if not, you will not, according to God’s will, not yours. True believers cannot wait to be with Christ in glory, Philippians 1:23-24, KJV. Do not misunderstand scriptures here, God, does want us to enjoy life but, to have our focus on him and not the world. Some will say that God contradicts himself with John 3:16, KJV, by stating, he so loved the world but, he is talking about us here and not the world figuratively.
Satan is the god of this world, and he has his own value system contrary to God’s. The world often applauds sin. Hollywood encourages us to envy sinners and to foolishly compare ourselves with beautiful people, Proverbs 23:17, KJV. Often the popularity of stars is due to their ability to stir in us dissatisfaction with our own lives. Advertisers prey on our natural tendency to love this world, and most marketing campaigns appeal in some way to the lust of the eyes, materialism and the pride of life.
Loving the world means being devoted to the world’s treasures, philosophies, and priorities, the way of Satan. God tells us to set our priorities according to His eternal value system. We are to “seek first” God’s kingdom and righteousness Matthew 6:33, KJV.
No one can serve two masters Matthew 6:24, KJV., and we cannot be devoted to both God and the world at the same time. It always amazes me how people cuddle and gather closely to another who is famous such as Tom Brady, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, or any other person that people deem important and make gods out of them yet, our creator was tortured by such people. Our society was stupid at the beginning of human history and is more stupid, today.
Bruce Tooker is a Sebring resident. Viewpoints are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.