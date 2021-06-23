The woman charged in the drowning of her 5-year-old in 2020 met bail last week after a judge ruled her bond had been improperly set.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada, who also cited Philetta Breanna Moransit’s lack of criminal history, overruled Highlands County prosecutors, who argued that Moransit could quickly turn mentally unstable and uncooperative. They urged Estrada not to reduce her bond.
Moransit was arrested July 24, 2020 after police found the body of her son, Chance Peterkin, floating in Lake Lelia, also known by locals as Gator Lake. Family members reported Moransit and her son missing on July 23, 2020, in the early evening. They told police that no one had seen the pair since 9:30 that morning when they left a Purcell Street home. Relatives searched for the two without luck throughout that afternoon.
Later that evening, deputies found Moransit wandering unclothed in the Tri-County Human Services parking lot on College Road. The child was not with her, according to sheriff’s deputy Meghan E. Nielsen’s arrest report.
During questioning in the parking lot, Moransit gave investigators vague answers about swimming with the boy and seemed to be unaware of where she, or the child was, the deputy wrote in her report.
Detectives originally charged Moransit with resisting an officer without violence (Count 1); aggravated manslaughter of a child (Count 2); and neglect of a child with great bodily harm (Count 3). Total bond had been set at $400,000 – $100,000, $200,000, and $100,000 for counts 1, 2, and 3 respectively.
Moransit’s lawyers, citing uncharged crimes statutes, filed a motion to reduce her bond. Estrada heard their motions May 6.
Her attorney, Darryl Smith, argued that after Count 3 remains uncharged, the court should remove the $100,000 bond attached to the count. Estrada canceled that bond, and also reduced Count 1’s bond, for resisting an officer without violence, from $100,000 to $500, Estrada’s signed order shows. Count 2, aggravated manslaughter of a child, remains, as did that charge’s $200,000 bond.
Moransit, whom the court cited for contempt for erratic behavior during her arraignment last year, pleaded with Estrada to reduce her bond. The registered nurse promised to live with her aunt in Sebring if released. She also promised Estrada to make all her court dates.
Her aunt promised to provide any support or care her niece might need. During times when the aunt cared for others in their homes, an older cousin would watch the 30-year-old Moransit. Another friend told Estrada she would ensure Moransit followed the conditions of her release.
Among the conditions Estrada listed: no contact with minor children; supervision under the court’s pretrial release program; take prescribed psychotropic medicine; attendance at all court proceedings; submission to random and warrantless searches and seizures, as well as psychological evaluations.
Prosecutors reminded Estrada of Moransit’s unpredictable mental state on the day before her child’s body was found floating in Lake Lelia.
“Defendant was found by law enforcement nude and incoherent at the Tri-County Building and failed to follow requests of law enforcement,” the release order reads. “It is unlikely she would now comply with the court’s instructions if she is released.”
Nor would her relatives and friends be equipped to deal with her instability once out of jail, prosecutors said. They urged Estrada not to reduce the bond.
Family members and a friend told Estrada they each could contribute to her bond, which they apparently did. She was released from jail at 7:48 p.m. Friday.