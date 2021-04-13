Approximately a year ago, the world was praising the front-line medical workers and nurses that were fighting to save lives during the pandemic. Their hospitals were overrun with patients, cases seemed to never slow down, and their emotional state was forever affected. A year later, they are still worthy of our praise and gratitude.
Highlands County seems to be on the final stretch of this pandemic that took the lives of over 300 residents. Currently, we have workers racing to vaccinate as many people as possible in order to prevent this deadly virus from continuing its damage. Our local county site at the Lakeshore Mall has been vaccinating hundreds of people on a daily basis, continually spreading its capacity as the vaccination guidelines permit.
Over a year from the start of this pandemic, it is worth recognizing the hard work that these men and women at our county distribution site have undertaken. From the nurse injecting hundreds of people to the county officials in charge of planning the site, they have done an amazing job given their circumstances.
The issue of vaccinating a county that over 100,000 people call home is not a simple matter of giving a name and poking a person with a needle. Each site requires all the necessary supplies to keep the location clean, sanitized and running smoothly. These sites have to be spacious enough to accommodate a large crowd in the midst of a pandemic caused by a virus that spreads in large crowds, which is why the former JCPenney location at the Lakeshore Mall was the most appropriate site.
Then, of course, bringing sufficient doses of a vaccine being demanded all over the world is not a walk in the park. Highlands County can easily be overshadowed by the larger counties in our state and the county government has worked diligently to ensure enough doses are brought here.
Finally, the process of injecting each dose in a safe and clean manner is a tedious process that has been repeated everyday by our healthcare professionals.
Despite all of the barriers in their way, county officials have managed to do a great job in the distribution of the vaccine. At one point, Governor Ron DeSantis passed by the county distribution site and praised the work done.
That being said, all of us need to keep them busy. We have been blessed with an amazing staff working the vaccination sites and it is a responsibility of ours to use them. Highlands County needs to be consistent with their current vaccination rate and keep getting the vaccine. Our population is extremely vulnerable to this virus due to the age demographic and many of our residents have had to slow down their lives completely as a result of the pandemic. Not to mention that the virus infections seem to be slowing down on a daily basis, even amongst the older population as they get fully vaccinated.
We are almost to the finish line of this long story; it is just a matter of how we choose to see this out. Remember, you cannot complain about the problem if you are unwilling to be a part of the solution.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.