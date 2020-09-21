Before Donald Trump became President of the United States I and many other people could not understand how David Koresh, the head of the Branch Dravidian Sect at Waco, Texas, convinced his approximately 35 cult followers to sacrifice their lives along with the lives of their 35 children.
I did not understand how Marshall Applewhite, the leader of the Heaven's Gate cult, convinced his 39 members to commit suicide with the promise that their souls would be leaving on the Hale Bopp comet.
I could not understand how Jim Jones at Jamestown convinced his 900 members to commit suicide in his name.
But most of all, I could not understand how Hitler was able to convince thousands of the citizens of Germany to murder 6 million Jews.
Now, after three-and-a-half years of watching Donald Trump repeatedly lie to and control his cult, I understand.
It is just a matter of time before we know the full body count that Donald Trump is going to be credited with in history and it will be thousands of unnecessary lost lives.
A study from Columbia University determined that if Trump would have warned the public one week earlier we would have saved 36,000 lives; if he would have acted two weeks earlier we would saved 54,000 lives.
Trump's failure to tell the public the truth, his denial of the severity of the virus and his failure to implement a plan to control the COVID-19 virus has cost many more thousands of lives.
Trump continues to lie about the science that wearing a mask will save lives but everyone that is going to be near him has to be tested daily to protect him; his cult members do not have that option. Trump continues to hold his cult rallies where his followers who refuse to wear masks or social distance and are willing to risk their lives, the lives of their families, friends and the lives of the general public just to listen to his hate speeches and his outrageous lies.
If his cult members do not get exposed to the virus at his rallies I'm sure some of them will get exposed to it in the activities associated with his rallies such as traveling to and from the rallies along with lodging, dining and socializing.
If you have been lied to over 20,000 times by Donald Trump (and you have) and you still believe in him and you put your trust in him, you are a member of the Trump cult.
Vote a straight blue ballot and help end this nightmare.
Joe Roberson
Sebring