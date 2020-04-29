A recent writer became unnecessarily rude and insulting by attacking the intelligence and deeming himself more politically savvy than a writer who he claims cannot define the word “socialistic.”
Socialism became a dirty word and a scare tactic during the Cold War and McCarthyism. May related and compared it to communism, which is a more extreme form of socialism. Even today socialism is a loaded and misunderstood word. There is a confusion of meanings and usage and it seems to mean different things at different times.
A socialist economy is a system of production where goods and services are produced directly for use. In contrast, a capitalist economic system, where goods and services are produced to generate profit and indirectly for use. Many believe that unless the means of production is owned and controlled by the working class people, it is not socialism. Others believe that public services in a capitalist country are capitalist, a form of public good, not socialism. The U.S. has a mixed economy. It works according to an economic system that features characteristics of both capitalism and socialism and is mainly driven by the law of supply and demand.
Some consider Social Security socialism since the government is involved in the rules, collection, and distribution of funds. Others say that could be an incorrect interpretation of socialism. Social Security is a form of social welfare (an insurance program) insuring that the elderly have some level of income. Not all recipients receive the same amount in benefits, they are based on your lifetime earnings. Original Social Security was an anti-socialist maneuver by a conservative government. All do not pay in. Some who do not pay in include those who have not paid social security taxes, do not have 40 credits (approximately 10 years of employment), government employees, the self-employed who earn less than $400 annually, certain religious groups, and those who have exemptions. It is not just those who need take out. Of the total benefit payments, 71% was paid to retirees and their families, 13% to survivors of deceased workers, and 16% to disabled workers and their families.
The “attacker” should try to master tact, open mindedness, sensitivity and diplomacy before tackling another person and the usage of a word as complex as socialism.
Bob Wheaton
Sebring