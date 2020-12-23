Mr. (David) Dunn-Rankin, in your recent column titled “Give Us A Fighting Fair Chance,” you advocate more support for American small businesses by criticizing the fact that large corporations pay income tax at a “21% rate” while small and mid-sized businesses pay at a rate of “40.8%” (over twice as high). If the percentages you cite were even close to being accurate, that would indeed be an outrage. However, the tax rates you list for large corporations versus most small businesses is thoroughly inaccurate.
Let’s start with the 21% corporate tax rate. It is true that virtually all large, publicly traded corporations are taxed at a flat income tax rate of 21% at the corporate level. However, that is only half the story. For the corporation to actually get the corporate income out to a shareholder by paying a dividend, the shareholder must pay an additional income tax of up to 23.8% (which includes a 3.8% net investment income tax). That is, taxable income of the corporation that is distributed to a shareholder as a dividend is subject to double income taxation (once at the corporate level and a second time at the shareholder level when distributed). For example, if the corporation generates $100 of income, pays a tax at 21%, and distributes the remaining $79 to its shareholders as a dividend, the shareholders will pay an additional income tax on the $79 at a rate of up to 23.8%. When these two taxes are combined, the corporate taxable income of $100 that is distributed to its shareholders as a dividend is actually taxed at a top effective tax rate of 39.8% (not the statutory flat rate of 21% that you cite).
You also state in your opinion piece that the vast majority of small and mid-sized businesses are taxed as “S Corporations” or “Partnerships” (which typically includes LLCs). You are correct on that. However, you fail to mention that the taxable income of both of these entities is not taxed to the entity, but instead is taxed only once to the individual owners of the S Corporation or Partnership. Moreover, unlike large publicly traded corporations, S Corporations and Partnerships can distribute their taxable income to their owners without a second tax. You also failed to mention that, in most cases, the business income of an S Corporation or Partnership automatically qualifies the owners for deduction equal to 20%. This deduction is not available to publicly traded corporations. Consequently, if an S Corporation or Partnership makes $100 of taxable income, the owners are taxed on only 80% or $80 of that taxable income. Even at the highest Federal income tax rate of 40.8% (which includes the 3.8% Net Investment Income Tax), the maximum effective tax rate imposed on the business income of an S Corporation or Partnership is in most cases only 32.64% (i.e., 80% of 40.8%). By the way, the Biden administration is proposing to repeal that 20% deduction on the income of small and mid-sized businesses.
Moreover, it is terribly misleading to assume (as you did in your article) that most business income of an S Corporation or Partnership is taxed at the “highest” effective Federal income tax rate of 32.64%. Unlike a publicly-traded corporation that pays income tax at a “flat” rate of 21%, the Federal income tax rates imposed on business owners of an S Corporation or Partnership are extremely progressive. That is, the tax “rates” imposed on the business income of S Corporations and Partners get to the highest levels only if the owner’s taxable income exceeds certain levels. For example, for a married couple filing a joint return in 2020, their taxable income would have to exceed $662,050 before the top effective tax rate of 32.64% would begin to apply to their business income. If instead, their joint taxable business income was only $200,000 for 2020, their overall Federal income tax on the $200,000 of business income would be only $26,780. That is an effective tax rate on the $200,000 of business income of only 13.39% (a far cry from the 40.8% rate you cite in your article).
Please understand that, like you, I am a huge advocate for policies that promote and encourage small and mid-sized businesses. However, for arguments supporting that policy to be persuasive, they should be based on accurate information, not on wildly inaccurate tax rate assumptions. Also, with all due respect, if the owners of your newspapers are paying a 40.8% Federal tax rate on their business income (as your article implies), your owners really need to seek better tax advisors!
Walter H. Nunnallee, of Avon Park, is a CPA, JD, LL.M (Taxation). All columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.