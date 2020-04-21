The virus is taking its toll on our patience and nerves for many people. This, of course, is affecting relations with others as we cope with this “social distancing” that we need to do to protect ourselves. One thing I would like to point out in particular are the parents that have their children at home all day.
The teachers are doing an incredible job with their virtual lessons and the kids are trying to cope with the stress of their education at this point. There are two groups of kids however that have two different types of stress besides their lessons.
First of all the eighth graders. They have been in the middle school now for three years. Friendships have developed, teams have been a source of activity, and relationships have been made. They will not be able to say good bye to those that have been with them for those years. At least not physically. You can be sure that is a stressful time for them.
The next group is the 12th graders, who for 12 years have thought of graduation, proms, parties, etc. The next chapter in their lives. This has to be the most stressful time of their young lives at this point.
Parents, keep in mind that these kids are thinking of this, at this time, and need your understanding that this is their rite of passage, and they need all the support you can give them. This COVID-19 could not have come at the worst time for them and we can only hope they cope with it, and hope for better times in the future.
Hal Graves
Sebring