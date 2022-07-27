Tennessee Flooding

Michael Hewitt, right, gets a hepatitis shot at First Baptist Church Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn.

 MARK HUMPHREY/AP FILE PHOTO

World Hepatitis Day will be observed Thursday, July 28, which makes this a good time to learn more about three types of hepatitis.

Hepatitis is inflammation of the liver. The five main strains of the hepatitis virus are referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. While they all cause liver disease, they differ in geographic prevalence, modes of transmission, severity of illness and prevention methods.

Recommended for you