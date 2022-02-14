LAKE PLACID — Thomas Garrett Underwood was arrested on Jan. 8 for shooting a man in the leg on Melrose Lane in Lake Placid.
Detectives had a bit of a surprise for the Lake Placid resident as they processed him into the Highlands County Jail later that day. Someone had identified him as the person selling stolen Mossbergs, Rugers, Berettas, Henrys, Benellis, Taurus, Winchesters and other rifles. The weapons were from the burglary of a building in Bear Hollow Preserve in April 2021 and he was being charged with the crime. The Preserve’s Facebook page says the facility offers outdoor adventure, including buggy rides, horseback rides, clay shooting and hunting.
Underwood, who will be arraigned in Circuit Court today, faces decades in jail if convicted. Prosecutor Nora Swaby will prosecute him for stealing more than 27 guns and other items, including:
- Two cricket .22 caliber rifles
- Two Remington Model 700s
- At least five Winchester rifles and shotguns
- Savage .22 and .410 rifle/shotgun combo
- Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun
- Thompson Center .50-caliber muzzleloader
- Browning 7mm rifles
Someone broke into the property by climbing a 12-foot-high fence south of the gated entrance and walked a half-mile to a double-wide mobile home. After ransacking the place they found a large gun cabinet containing 26 rifles. They stole another rifle in a small gun cabinet in the living room. The thieves loaded the rifles onto a Polaris Ranger all-terrain vehicle and drove it to the fence line, where they handed the rifles over the fence.
Two guns were pawned at Wild Side Pawn and Gun in Sebring, which were confirmed by serial numbers. Police located the man who pawned the guns and questioned him. After several other people bought guns stolen from Bear Hollow Preserve, Highland County Sheriff’s detectives showed them photographic lineups of suspects.
According to detectives, at least two people identified Underwood as the person who sold them the rifles.
Detectives charged Underwood with two counts of burglary of a dwelling while armed; 27 counts of grand theft of a firearm; grand theft of a motor vehicle; three counts of dealing in stolen property, unlawful use of a communications device, and criminal mischief.
If convicted, Underwood could serve 30 years on grand theft conviction, whether gun or vehicle.