LAKE PLACID — Garrett Thomas Underwood, 23, who resides at 100 Lake Ridge Drive in Lake Placid, was arrested by deputies from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday morning. He was charged with attempted homicide and possession of a weapon/ammo by a Florida delinquent adult. He was also arrested for property damage/criminal mischief, grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft less than $5,000, using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, 27 counts of grand theft of a fire arm, two counts of armed burglary and three counts of dealing in stolen property from an incident on April 9.
HCSO deputies responded to a shooting on Melrose Lane on Friday about 6:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they met a victim who was shot in the calf. The victim stated Underwood shot him. The victim was taken to AdventHealth Lake Placid before being flown to Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers.
A witness who was with the victim told deputies they were driving past the residence on Melrose Lane when Underwood, who was standing nearby, yelled to the victim. The victim and the defendant were in an argument in mid-November, when the victim allegedly caught Underwood trying to steal an ATV, the witness said.
On Friday, the witness said, when the suspect hollered at the victim, he stopped and got out of the vehicle, approached Underwood and they argued. She also said both of them walked to the roadway as if to fight when Underwood reached to his waist and had a gun in his hand and shot the victim.
A security camera from a neighboring home showed deputies the same scenario as the witness shared. It also shows the defendant walking away. Underwood turned himself into “hours after” the shooting.
The charges stemming from a burglary took place at a home in Bear Hollow Preserve on April 9. When HCSO investigated they determined Underwood, possibly with two others, climbed a very tall fence and walked to a mobile home, broke the windows and stole a Remington 30-06.
After that, the suspect(s) walked to the main residence and broke four windows trying to get in, then entered through an unlocked door. The defendant allegedly stole 26 rifles from a safe, scopes, silencers and more. The rifles were placed on a Polaris to be stolen along with the guns. The side-by-side could not exit the gate and was left behind.
During the investigation, two rifles were found at a local pawn shop. In addition, two men said they purchased seven of the rifles. The witnesses described the suspect(s) bragged about the burglary. The witnesses picked Underwood out of three separate lineups.
Underwood is being held without bail.