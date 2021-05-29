Unemployment compensation
Governor DeSantis and the republican majority in Tallahassee have concluded that the tens of thousand of unemployed Floridians collecting the state $275 plus $300 from the federal government via the COVID-19 relief fund is excessive. Those lazy bums are living “high on the hog, so as of June 24 they will discontinue the $300 federal funding. Those minimum wage jobs must be filled.
I remind you that not one Republican in the US Congress voted for the relief bill, yet the same people are shamelessly touting to their constituents, (including our so-so governor) how all the new dollars flowing into their district is due to their efforts. The hypocrisy of it all.
Jack Culkin
Lake Placid