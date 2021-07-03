An open letter to David Dunn-Rankin [founder & CEO of D-R Media, owner of Highlands News-Sun]:
As usual, I really enjoyed and largely agreed with your recent column titled “The Ends Justify The Means,” where your main theme was to criticize both Republicans and Democrats for being dishonest as they continue to promote excessive COVID-related government spending. However, I completely disagree with your harsh criticism of Governor DeSantis for stopping the additional $300 unemployment supplement early (on June 26, 2021), instead of on its scheduled termination date (Sept. 6, 2021).
There has been a common narrative by the left that the only motivation for any Republican to support the early termination of the $300 monthly supplemental unemployment payments is their heartless disregard for the unemployed. For example, when Florida Senator Scott endorsed this early termination, an editorial in the Orlando Sentinel attributed the worst possible motive to his position by stating: “To Florida’s junior senator, the unemployed are today’s welfare queens, out to game the system and cheat the taxpayer.” Likewise, you criticize our governor for endorsing the early termination of the $300 supplement because, according to your column, DeSantis thinks (in your words): “[W]e have lazy people at home eating Cheetos watching Netflix in their pajamas. These societal deadbeats need to be pushed back into the workplace.”
I believe those statements are based on raw conjecture, grossly misrepresent the reasoning behind DeSantis’s and Senator Scott’s motives behind their positions, and are gratuitously inflammatory. And frankly, I believe that Governor DeSantis was thoroughly justified in terminating these benefits early for the following reasons:
DeSantis is hardly alone here because, to date, 25 other states have likewise opted out of the expanded unemployment benefit ahead of its scheduled expiration on Sept. 6th.
Viewing the enhanced $300 benefit as a significant deterrent for laid off workers to return to an open job, the Chamber of Commerce has actually called for all states to terminate the benefit before its scheduled termination date of Sept. 6th.
Although we need to wait for future jobs reports for more definitive evidence, early signs indicate that the number of claims for unemployment benefits have recently declined faster in the 26 states that are ending the $300 supplement early, as compared to the other 24 states. Moreover, it has recently been reported that the number of new job applications submitted for the week ending June 19th as compared to the week ending June 12th increased 7.6% in Alaska, Iowa, Mississippi and Missouri (which are the four states that ended the enhanced $300 benefit on June 12th). This increase is far higher than the 1.3% job application increase for the same period in states that are maintaining the benefit through Sept. 6th. Moreover, the increase in new job applications for the other 22 states that are ending benefits on June 19th, 26th, or 27th are even more dramatic with increases between 11.5% to 15%.
Based on anecdotal evidence, for months CPA professional chat rooms across the country have been inundated with postings complaining that many of their small and mid-sized business clients are having an extremely hard time getting furloughed workers to come back on the payroll. The most commonly cited reason by far is that too many furloughed workers are understandably reluctant to give up their enhanced unemployment benefits that many times equal or exceed their expected paycheck. From a personal standpoint, I have casually discussed this problem with at least half-a-dozen business owners in Highlands County and they have unanimously said the same thing. Each business owner I spoke with believed that one of the main reasons behind their re-hire problems was the enhanced $300 unemployment supplement.
I concede there are certainly other reasons certain workers are not eager to seek new job openings, including: continued COVID-related concerns, child care responsibilities, etc. But I am becoming increasingly convinced that one of the most significant reasons is the enhanced unemployment supplement. I think it is unfair, inaccurate and frankly dishonest to casually assert that politicians who support the early termination of the enhanced $300 unemployment benefit are motivated by their belief that furloughed workers receiving unemployment benefits are “welfare queens, out to game the system, and home eating Cheetos and watching Netflix in their pajamas.” In fact, I honestly don’t think any politician (Republican or Democrat) thinks that, and those types of accusations do nothing more than detract from an informed and substantive debate on this important issue.
Walter H. Nunnallee is an Avon Park resident. Viewpoints are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.