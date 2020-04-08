I want to thank Dr. Paul Saint-Fleur of Saint-Fleur Internal Medical & Associates and Walgreens Pharmacy in North Sebring for their excellent service.
(A recent) Saturday I started having some redness and swelling from a recent surgery. At first I thought that I could wait until Monday to call the doctor but by 4 o'clock in the afternoon the redness and swelling was getting worse. I decided to call Dr. Saint-Fleur to see if he could call in a prescription, but I was expecting to get a recording.
To my surprise the doctor answered my call and I explained my situation.
Dr. Saint-Fleur said that he would come from home to his office and to meet him at 4:45. He did a complete evaluation of my problem and sent three prescriptions to North Walgreens, one was for an over-the-counter medication.
I left his office at 5:40 and called Walgreens to see if I could possibly get the medication before they close at 6 (I was expecting a firm No). They said that they had not received the prescriptions yet.
The doctor had printed them for me so I quickly drove to the store; I arrived at 5:45 and went straight to the pharmacy.
The young lady told me that they had just received the prescriptions and the pharmacist was filling them. She also helped me get the over-the-counter medication.
Both Dr. Paul Saint-Fleur and Walgreens gave me excellent service that I did not expect very late on a Saturday afternoon and I thank them very much for taking care of my medical needs in such a timely manner.
Joe Roberson
Sebring