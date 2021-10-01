Unexpected gift
On Sunday, Sept. 26, I stopped into Publix. There was a young couple with two bouquets of flowers. I asked the gentleman if one was for me and he said, Oh no.
When I left the store, they were waiting for me and gave me one of the bouquets. I cannot thank this young couple enough who were so gracious to do this for me.
He then returned to the store to get another bouquet. I only wish that I had taken the time to get their names. I hope they read this in the newspaper. They cannot know how much it means to me.
Laura M. Anderson
Sebring