Unexpected storm leads to surprise visit
This morning (Friday, May 20) at 10:10 a.m., we received a visit at our front door from our paper carrier. There he stood with a dry paper in his hand. He wanted to make sure that we had picked up our paper from the driveway before the torrential rains this morning. (We had picked ours up before the rains). He indicated that he had checked the precipitation forecast and it was only a 2% chance of rain so he did not double bag the papers today. Then this fluke storm happened. He went to all the subscribers on his route to ensure they all had a dry paper.
This is truly amazing and has never happened to us before. You have a representative from your newspaper who truly cares about your subscribers and he is certainly an asset to the Highlands News-Sun. I think his name is Lionel Lawrence. I hope there is a way for you to let him know how much he is appreciated.
Larry and Carole Arnold
Sebring