LAKE PLACID — Someone has made a concrete offer to buy the former Lake Placid Town Hall.
The buyer, who has not been identified, wants to pay the appraised price for the property.
“We have received an offer that I think we will very carefully consider Monday night,” Council Member Ray Royce said Thursday. “It’s a local business owner who hopes to move his business into that location.”
The question is: Which appraised value? The Highlands County Property Appraiser’s Office assesses the building and land at 311 W. Interlake Blvd. at $406,456; Greg Karlson, the real estate broker the Town Council asked for advice on how to market and sell the property, at one time put the property’s value at around $260,000, and last month, one council member predicted the property would soon sell at “$300,000 and change.”
The true number won’t be known until the Town Council discusses the offer at the meeting, said Karlson, who told the Highlands News-Sun that he’s in the dark as to whether he will represent the town in the final sale.
The Town Council asked Karlson to represent the town in the management and sale of three properties: the former town hall, the Lake Placid Police Station at 8 N. Oak Ave., and an empty lot at 619 Hillcrest Ave. Karlson said his contract with the town, which remains unsigned, calls for Karlson to receive commission on the sale of the former town hall.
Now that a solid offer is purportedly on the table, Karlson is concerned the council hasn’t finalized his contract, even after he’s provided advice for several months. He still doesn’t know what the offer for the property is.
“They’ve asked me to say, ‘OK, we’re thinking about going forward with this number,’ but I don’t know what that number is.”
“I wrote an email to (Town Administrator) Phil Williams asking him what the situation is,” Karlson said. “It says, ‘Phil, you wanted us to represent you, you hired us verbally, but it’s not officially signed yet.’
Karlson worries the council is freezing him out just as a buyer steps forward and a commission is possible.
“I hope they do the right thing,” Karlson said. “We went to all the different buildings, evaluated them, we were the only local real estate company that said, ‘OK, this is my home, I want to help.’”