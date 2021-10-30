Unholy attention seekers
Like pouring water on the Mogwai, the letter to the editor/opinion section is spawning Gremlins. Some folks apparently do not get enough attention at home so they take to pen and pad or typing away on a keyboard. It is the quote “Misery Loves Company” in action.
Turns out “Misery Loves Company” has a definition all its own in the Urban Dictionary. It states “People who are unhappy may get some consolation from knowing that others are unhappy too.” It appears we are beginning to gather miserables looking for company. In reading a letter to the editor recently, it oddly sounds much like the chalkboard screeching of another anti-Christian letter writer who cannot help themselves but mock our God.
To declare one is ignorant to believe in the story of Adam and Eve, followed by a less than elementary attempt to be scientific about the creation of man only proves the author to be narrow-minded and lacking in knowledge of God’s infinite power. The scales over their eyes will one day be removed. They will have their “Road to Damascus” moment.
The author further ventures to once again constrain God’s might by offering a lackluster argument about cloning and blood typing. The author believes there should only be one blood type. I am surprised they missed adding the world should all be speaking one language as well.
The author then ends their witless diatribe with a childish attempt to sound Shakespearean as they quote but fail to offer credit to Sir Walter Scott. I for one am not impressed. Saddened really. Saddened by the fact the author is desperate in their attempt to gather like-minded malignant narcissistic spirits. To those writing to the paper hoping to gain traction with your anti-Christian clamoring, you are wasting your time.
I guess the same could be said for this letter as well. It may not be a smooth stone slung from my piece of leather, but you are no giants either. We are God’s people here. Unafraid to confront the coming war against our beliefs. You are but foot-soldiers preparing us for the coming anti-Christ.
James Fansler
Lake Placid