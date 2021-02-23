SEBRING — A 40-year-old Zolfo Springs man died early Sunday morning on a local road in a single-vehicle wreck.
The wreck occurred at 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Hammock Road at Cottage Road. Florida Highway Patrol has not yet released his name, pending notification of next of kin.
FHP reports that the man’s sport utility vehicle was heading west on Hammock Road inside Highlands Hammock State Park when he failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the roadway, hit a tree and overturned.
The crash remains under investigation, FHP reports.