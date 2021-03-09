TALLAHASSEE — Debates are building in the Florida Legislature about union dues paid by teachers, law-enforcement officers and other public employees.
A Republican-dominated House panel Monday approved two measures that are being fiercely opposed by Democrats and labor unions, including a proposal that also has gained early support in the Senate.
That proposal (HB 947), sponsored by Rep. Scott Plakon, R-Longwood, would place new requirements on the dues-deduction process, such as adding a step in which government employers would have to confirm with workers that they want dues taken out of their pay before the deductions could start. Currently, union bargaining agents can submit written requests to begin deductions.
Also, the bill would require deductions to be reauthorized when new collective bargaining agreements are reached or after three years, whichever happens first.
Plakon told the House Government Operations Subcommittee, which approved the bill in 12-6 party-line vote, that the changes would help balance Florida’s constitutional right to collectively bargain and the constitutional right to work. He pointed to “social pressure” that can be placed on workers to join unions.
“Let’s face it. Within labor unions, there is social pressure to go along to join the union. I think everybody would agree with that,” Plakon said. “So, this provides the employee, in direct consultation with their employer, essentially a private consultation of, ‘Is this really what you want to do?’”
But Democrats and union representatives blasted the bill, saying it is not necessary and would hurt workers. Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando, said it is moving forward because lawmakers “want to make it hard for unions to get funded.”
“This is a union-busting bill,” Smith said. “It’s very overt. It’s very obvious.”
The Senate version of the bill (SB 78), filed by Sen. Ray Rodrigues, R-Estero, has been approved by two committees in party-line votes and is pending in the Rules Committee. If it clears the Rules Committee, it would be ready for consideration by the full Senate.
Some public-employee unions, such as the Florida Education Association teachers union and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, have long been major supporters of Democratic candidates in the state. Other unions, such as the Florida Police Benevolent Association, often endorse Republicans but also would be affected by the Plakon and Rodrigues bills.
The other bill (HB 835) approved by the House panel would make changes that would affect unions representing public-school teachers and faculty members at state colleges and universities.
The most-contentious part of the bill, sponsored by Rep. Cord Byrd, R-Neptune Beach, would stop the process of school districts deducting union dues from teachers’ paychecks. Teachers would pay dues directly to unions.
“The teachers, the very people who impart the knowledge and wisdom that we are privileged to obtain, are being insulted by this bill and being told that we do not trust their ability to understand how to fill out a form,” Rep. Kelly Skidmore, D-Boca Raton, said. “That’s what we’re saying just to one class of people. Teachers, ‘You do not know what you’re doing when you’re filling out this form. You do not not know that your dues are going to be taken out. So we have to protect you from your inability to do what is best for you.’”
But Byrd, whose bill was approved in a 12-6 party-line vote, described the opponents’ arguments as “hyperbole” and said the proposal would allow dues to be deducted from bank accounts or credit cards or through technology such as Venmo accounts.
“This is not an assault on teachers,” Byrd said. “That is just a flat-out ridiculous argument.”
A Senate version of Byrd’s bill (SB 1014), sponsored by Sen. Dennis Baxley, R-Ocala, has not appeared in committees.
News Service Assignment Manager Tom Urban contributed to this story.