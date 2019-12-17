AVON PARK — For so many, the real ‘magic’ of Christmas actually comes the night before, or as we know it … Christmas Eve. Many customs and traditions that began long ago are still observed and cherished as a major part of bringing in the meanings of this special holiday. In some countries like Germany, Sweden and Portugal, the presents are exchanged on Christmas Eve and many stick to the tradition of putting up their Christmas tree on this very special night. It was also a custom to bring the Yule log into the house and light it on Christmas Eve. It would then burn non-stop until the 12th night (Jan. 5).
Christmas Eve is also marked as the time for many to sing Christmas carols to bring in the birth of the Christ child. Perhaps the most famous carol service is the service of Nine Lessons and Carols from King’s College in Cambridge, United Kingdom. It takes place on Christmas Eve and has been broadcasting live on BBC Radio for many years. The service was first performed in 1918 as a way for the college to celebrate that the First World War had finished.
Here in our part of the world, many of these traditions still exist and the beauty and diversity of all that make up this celebration come together for a very special evening of reflection and hope for the future.
At Union Congregational Church of Avon Park, the Christmas Eve tradition of the ‘candlelight’ service has continued practically for as long as the church has survived. Beautiful music to a decorated background of greenery and lights intertwined with the powerful message preached about the real meaning of Christmas, all come together to paint a portrait of love, faith and promise of Emmanuel … God with us!
At 7:30 p.m., the Millennium Sanctuary comes alive with a grand service of celebration with that mentioned music and preaching. Open to families and friends from anywhere, this service truly defines what Christmas is all about and having myself been a part of this service for 60 years now … my season wouldn’t be complete without it! But just as beautiful and meaningful in a different way is the service that begins at 11 p.m. in our Historic Sanctuary where this church began 125 years ago. Presented against the backdrop of our beautiful and unique ‘rose’ window depicting the Nativity, Union Church presents an intimate service of Christmas, again with powerful music and preaching.
Customs from years past have presented the tradition of ‘Carols by Candlelight’ and at both of these services offered at Union, the candlelight portion of the evening is the completion of what Christmas Eve is all about.
All of God’s children are welcome at any of these services no matter your conditions, status in life, background, beliefs, problems or questions. God doesn’t judge and therefore we won’t either. The church’s purpose is to demonstrate just as Christ did, the love and respect of all that was created for God’s glory! And that includes everyone!