This home is located at 172 Blue Moon Avenue in Lake Placid. It is priced to sell at $599,900 and is listed with The Elliott Team at Keller Williams Realty.
There is a ton of character and charm throughout this sprawling two-story home. It has awesome curb appeal with fresh exterior paint, architectural arches, second floor screened balconies, and lush tropical landscaping. The inviting tiled and roofed front porch is perfect for a couple of cracker barrel rocking chairs.
Inside boasts over 3,600 square feet of living space with five bedrooms (plus a den/office that could be a sixth bedroom if needed) and 4.5 bathrooms. Wow, lots of room to roam inside this amazing home whether you are full-time residents, weekend lake retreat owners, or using it for a vacation rental.
Step inside to the foyer entry and to the immediate left is a double door entry to the large den/office. You will love the 10-foot ceilings, central vacuum and 8-foot doors throughout.
The luxurious solid surface island kitchen is the perfect set up for preparing meals and/or entertaining. The kitchen overlooks the breakfast nook area, as well as the dining room with amazing pool and waterfront views. The breakfast nook, dining and living room all feature sliding doors to the brick paver lanai, in-ground saltwater heated pool, and huge brick paver pergola patio all overlooking Lake Grassy. An awesome feature is an outdoor shower and pool bathroom. There are hurricane shutters and you will love the awnings on the pool patio; it adds so much character.
Another awesome amenity inside is the huge movie theater room complete with a “big screen.” (Fully functional theater room can stay (equipment & reclining theater seating) with acceptable offer). The big sunken living room also overlooks the water. In fact, just about every room in this house has stunning waterfront views with incredible sunsets. There is a guest bedroom and half bath on the main level, too.
A unique wrought iron spindle staircase leads up the second floor. Here you will enjoy two master suites. One of the master suites is huge and overlooks the water with access to a second story screened balcony. This master shares the balcony with the loft, and a guest bedroom. The huge master bath has double sinks, jetted garden tub and tiled walk-in shower. There is a huge walk-in closet with tons of storage and shelving options. The two master suites features a private bath and a private screened balcony (on front of the home). Two more guest bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bathroom. Every bedroom has amazing closets and storage.
The attached drive-thru garage has even more storage and even a nice workshop.
The pool has a safety fence and there is an alarm system on doors leading to pool (seller currently has them deactivated).
Beat the Florida heat in style with your own pool and the lake right in your backyard. There is a long dock and large boathouse (with lift) on all-sports Lake Grassy.
This home is located at 172 Blue Moon Avenue in Lake Placid and is being offered by The Elliott Team at Keller Williams Realty for $559,900. Call the office at 863-658-3780, Mandy Elliott at 863-273-2861 or Norm Elliott at 863-443-0480. On the web, visit www.ElliottTeam.com