This home is located at 216 Country Club Drive in Lake Placid. The home is priced at $160,000 and is listed with William Struck of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida.
Come live your best life in this beautiful 55+ villa. This corner unit has two bedrooms, two bath with a one-car garage.
A new stainless steel refrigerator, new stove, double stainless steel sink and granite countertop are in the kitchen. Most kitchen appliances are still under warranty.
The bathroom sink and counters have also been upgraded.
The enclosed back patio overlooks the canal leading into Lake Grassy. What an amazing way to spend your evenings, enjoying a cocktail and the water view!
The community does have a community swimming pool directly across the street; the boat slips are first come first serve.
Lake Grassy has a surface area of 529.91-acre. It is a great lake for fishing; anglers bring your boats!
You can enjoy the beautiful Florida lifestyle at dockside ... What are you waiting for? The HOA fees cover landscaping, pool maintenance, maintenance of the gazebo, docks and retaining walls, street lights, painting the exterior, and any roof repairs if needed.
For more information or to schedule your private showing, call William Struck at 863-368-1852 or send an email to wstruck@bhhsflpg.com.
MLS 280121