When you saw Trump mock a disabled person who was attending his rally, were you as amused as he was?
When you saw the over 5,000 lost children in cages in the border camps, were you as pleased with that situation as he and Melania were?
When you heard Trump bragging that he could molest women when he wanted to and suffer no consequences, were you laughing as hard as he was?
When you observed Trump ignoring our Constitution, breaking any laws that did not suit him, were you OK with that?
When you saw Trump being subservient to Putin and insulting our allies, were you satisfied with that?
When you witnessed the Jan. 6th riots on our nation’s Capitol, were you alarmed?
When you see the people we elected to serve and protect our Constitution and laws totally disregard them, are you upset enough to vote differently next time?
Are you still supporting “The Big Lie”? Are you still supporting Trump ... the only president impeached twice who will always be known as a one-term president losing handily in the last election and in spite of his cheating, still lying about how big he won?
This “Big Lie” and the Senators who still kneel to Trump can kill our democracy and our way of life. We must change things.
Right now in the Senate there are 387 bills restricting voting rights. McConnell won’t put them on the floor for a vote. He has promised to stop any bill Biden is trying to get passed whether it is food for the hungry, cash for those losing their homes/ businesses, students trying to fund their school expenses, etc. Is this America’s way?
Trump’s followers have created this un-American problem with voting law restrictions.
This problem can be erased by voting and electing people who love our nation and want it to prosper.
It won’t be easy. We must unite to make a difference. If we don’t, Putin will be happy to take over. He is not the difference we want.
Peggy Smith
Sebring