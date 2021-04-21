United Methodist Women of First Sebring Church presented the Champion for Children Foundation with a check for $750 to help a specific family during their Circle Meeting on April 13.
The purpose of the United Methodist Women is to know God and experience freedom as whole persons through Jesus Christ, to develop a creative and supportive fellowship, and to expand concepts of mission through participation in global ministries of the church.
Sally Jet, current president of the United Methodist Women, shared the group’s desire to not only have a global ministry, such as covering the cost of school uniforms for all the children at Alison’s House of Hope in Tanzania and annually participating in Operation Christmas Child through Samaritan’s Purse, but also right here in Highlands County. “We are in fact a tiny dot on the globe,” she laughed.
The group actively gathers donations and supports the New Testament Mission, Hope Haven Transitional Housing, Champion for Children Foundation, and more. This recent donation was to help a single-parent family facing serious medical concerns and homelessness. Carissa Marine, CEO of the Champion for Children Foundation, thanked the ladies for their generosity, prayers, and investment in the lives of the two children in this home. She also explained the blessing of sharing our community’s support with those the Champion for Children Foundation assists, highlighting what a neat encouragement it is for families to know and feel the extent of their community helping and praying for them.
If you would like more information about the United Methodist Women, please contact First Sebring Church at 863-385-5184.