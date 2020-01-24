Major General Qassem Soleimani was a military officer who wanted to die a Martyr in battle. If given the opportunity, General Soleimani may have preferred living a full life as a peacemaker.
Abraham Lincoln hated the Civil War, saying he couldn't understand why he (Lincoln) who didn't have the heart to kill a chicken should be the head of this terrible bloodbath.
If the United Nations had been effective like we hoped, there would have been no wars or hostilities in the world and General Soleimani would have killed no one.
LeRoy Esler
Sebring