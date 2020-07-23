United Way of Central Florida, Highlands County Division collected more than $365,000 during its 2019-2020 campaign season. These funds have been allocated directly back into the community, funding 18 programs that are meeting the most critical needs in Highlands County. Thanks to 1,434 donors from 143 local entities, United Way of Central Florida is able to continue to improve the health, education, and financial stability of community members.
This year, UWCF would like to say an extra big thank you to their Top 5 Highlands County Workplace Campaigns: Publix, the School Board of Highlands County, Budget Insurance, Highlands County Board of County Commission, and Alan Jay Automotive Company. United Way of Central Florida is grateful for the vision these entities have for a brighter future for Highlands County.
To officially begin the campaign season, United Way of Central Florida celebrated with the annual Campaign Kickoff hosted by Alan Jay Wildstein. Thank you to Alan for graciously opening your home yet again for this celebration. At the kickoff, UWCF celebrated local partners such as Heacock Insurance, Town of Lake Placid, and Peace River Center, as they set the tone for the campaign season, being named the 2019 Highlands County pacesetters.
The 2020 annual Bayou Bash was hosted again by the gracious Wohl Family at Rafter T Ranch. This night celebrated the leadership givers (annual donors of $1,000 and up) and new friends with Cajun food, live music, and a short presentation on what it means to “LIVE UNITED.”
A favorite new event this year was 5k on the Parkway. Thanks to the Board of County Commission, United Way of Central Florida benefitted from this event. Over 200 participants completed the race as the first of the public to utilize the Panther Parkway, celebrating its grand opening. Thanks to the hard work of Gloria Rybinski, Randy Vosburg, their team, and generous sponsors, the fundraiser raised over $7,000.
The 2019-2020 campaign season sunset a month early due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, United Way of Central Florida did not stop working.
Out of the pandemic came the United Community Relief Fund, a partnership with the GiveWell Community Foundation, designed to aid local agencies in their COVID-19 relief efforts. Funding from this source, along with gifts from private donors, provided an extra $50,000 to agencies in Highlands County providing childcare for essential workers and emergency assistance for basic needs. United Way of Central Florida – in partnership with SunLand Distribution, Hardee Fresh, Central Florida Healthcare, and Bountiful Blessings Church of God – also provided over 900 families with supplemental meat and produce through three food distribution sites, in the wake of the pandemic.
United Way of Central Florida wrapped up the 2019-2020 year with the Community Investment Team process. Through this process, a group of community volunteers spends time reviewing applications, performing site visits, and ultimately allocates the UWCF funds. Though this year this process looked different being completed virtually, each United Way of Central Florida partner agency was thoroughly vetted for each funded program. Thanks to the hard work of the CIT volunteers, campaign dollars were successfully allocated to 18 different programs in Highlands County that produce positive, measurable, and sustainable impact.