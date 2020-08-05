United Way of Central Florida leaders have approved Tim Campbell of Clark, Campbell, Lancaster & Munson, P.A. as the next board chair for the 2020/2021 fiscal year. The organization’s board of directors unanimously voted July 16 to approve the slate of officers and new members to serve on its board.
“Tim is a long-time advocate and volunteer for United Way and has provided valuable guidance to our organization throughout this pandemic,” Criser Jackson said. The following have been elected to serve as officers from Aug. 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021:
• Chair: Tim Campbell, president; Clark, Campbell, Lancaster & Munson, P.A.
• Chair-Elect: Greg Littleton, president and CEO; Citizens Bank & Trust
• Vice-Chair: Ashley Bell Barnett, community philanthropist
• Treasurer: Lyle Bowlin, dean, professor; Southeastern University
• Secretary: Brian Hass, state attorney for the Tenth Judicial Circuit of Florida
• Immediate Past Chair: Greta Dupuy, manager of Associate Services, Publix Super Markets, Inc.
At the meeting, the board also named Troy Smith of GEICO as the resource development chair.
“We are all excited to see Troy bring his enthusiastic spirit and infectious passion for the work United Way does to this year’s campaign,” said Christina Criser Jackson, president and CEO of UWCF.”
The board approved the following seven new directors to serve a three-year term.
• Kim Long, Polk Vision
• John Attaway, GiveWell Community Foundation
• Tracy Porter, Polk State College
• Scott Sjoblom, Florida Department of Health and mayor of the City of Bartow
• The Rev. Cliff Dollison, First Missionary Baptist Church
• Alyssia Totten, Watson Clinic
• Angel Davis, City of Lakeland
UWCF leaders also thanked retiring board members Dana Hurley of Allen & Company and Dr. Angela Garcia Falconetti of Polk State College for their dedication to UWCF and service to our community.