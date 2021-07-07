SEBRING — The United Way of Central Florida had a record fundraising year.
At the annual meeting last week, the organization announced it had raised $23.77 million to fund local health, education and financial stability programs in Highlands, Hardee and Polk counties.
Of that, $12.8 million came from the Polk County Board of County Commissioners for direct, COVID-19-related assistance to Polk County residents and non-profit organizations.
Another $2.2 million from Polk County was spent in the previous fiscal year, and was not included in the 2020-21 total.
Highlands County’s contribution in that period through the traditional local annual Highlands County Campaign was $394,735.
Also, the United Way received:
- $55,000 from Highlands County CARES for food and other COVID-related assistance.
- $21,460 for Highlands County Commissioners Disaster Relief.
Combined, the contributions accounted for approximately 1.9% of the overall total. A total of 1,073 residents got assistance through Highland County CARES funding.
In addition to this being United Way of Central Florida’s largest fundraising total in its history, Board Chair Timothy Campbell announced the nonprofit served a record total of 70,000 people last year.
An additional 280,000 visitors received help from the George W. Jenkins End Hunger food pantry drops this past year.
“United Way truly enables so many people in our community to rebuild their lives,” Campbell said. “United Way meets people where they are, gives them a hand up and walks with them through all of the challenges and stages of life.”
Campaign Chair Troy C. Smith also announced last week that Publix Super Markets Inc. and Publix Charities, for the second year in a row, were the largest United Way campaign worldwide, raising $62.3 million.
Also, for Highlands County, Sarah Beth Rogers was honored with the first Difference-Maker award, and Alan Jay Automotive Network received the Large Business Summit Award.