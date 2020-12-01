I am amused by the current dewy-eyed, hang-wring bleating for unity. Experience teaches us that cries for unity are a sign of weakness; the individual, entity, movement et al seeking unity always lacks the strength, confidence and character to meet their goals.
Where was this keening when for the past four years our best, most pro-American president in 50 years was assaulted daily, even hourly, by a tsunami of innuendo, unproven accusations, fake news and outright lies?
Trump and his team vastly improved the economy (for everyone – female, black and Hispanic unemployment was at record lows, small businesses flourished, manufacturing was returning to America), started no new foreign wars (defeating ISIS in months – while the previous regime allowed them spread and occupy hundreds of thousands of square miles for years), forced the Europeans to begin paying a larger share of their own defense and finally standing up to China, recognizing it as a viable foreign existential threat ... all the while having none of this acknowledged or reported by a venal MSM.
Methinks this current idea of unity is for the opposition to shut up, put on a mask, join the group - think of the left and be good, docile little peasants. Jawhol, Mein Herr.
Afraid not, the weltanschauung of the two sides are diametrically opposed on all issues. The left appears to be in the ascendance … for now. However, for those who will read and pay attention, history teaches us that going against human nature or the American desire for liberty, freedom and opportunity will sooner or later flounder and then fail.
Pray this happens sooner than later, before these miscreants completely crash our economy and society resulting in this once great country sinking to the level of the other various workers’ utopias infesting the planet.
“When we get piled upon one another in large cities as in Europe, we shall become as corrupt as Europe.” - Thomas Jefferson
Harold Day
Lake Placid