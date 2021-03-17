Over the course of several recent articles, we have discussed numerous topics on how to receive our eternal salvation. As always, we have allowed God to give us these answers through the study of His holy word, the Bible. First, we discussed why faith is absolutely fundamental and necessary for anyone seeking to please God (Hebrews 11:6). Second, we read how faith alone (a mental belief only) is not enough. One must put that faith into action in order to be justified in God’s eyes (James 2:14-17, 24). Third, we mentioned that one’s faith, when properly put to work, will be something others will be able to see in one’s life (Galatians 5:6, James 2:18). A look at God’s saving grace is all that is left to our discussion, but it is a BIG part of that discussion.
It would be helpful if we first understood exactly what grace is. Grace is commonly defined as “unmerited favor.” Simply put, grace is that which is given to one who does not deserve it. Because of His love for us, God gave us the gift of His Son. We did not deserve it. Because of our disobedience, Christ died on a cross so we could live. We did not deserve it. Because of our sins, Jesus shed His blood to provide us the forgiveness of those sins. We did not deserve it. Despite our continual rejection of God’s will, the Lord provided a way to escape the punishment we deserve and grant us the opportunity to live eternally in Heaven. We did not deserve it. When we look at all the wrongs we have done and continue to do to our Creator through our sinful ways and then look at all the things God has done and continues to do for us through His perfect love, it is easy to understand what it means to be given something we do not deserve, yet God continues to do it every, single day.
Consider the following: Are we saved by grace? In Ephesians 2, we find verses 5 & 8 both stating, “by grace you have been saved.” Would anyone deny the message of these verses? Some might, but most would not. Simply put, these verses mean exactly what they teach. It is the grace of God that saves us! We can never do enough good to “undo” our sins. We can never do enough good to “earn” our salvation. The Bible is very clear: God’s grace saves.
One may then ask, “Well, Kevin, why did you spend so many weeks talking about one needing a faith, a faith with works, and a faith that can be seen in order to be saved?” The answer is simple. It is not a question of whether God’s grace will save, nor is it a question that biblical faith is necessary to please God. Those points have been established, and they are not in contradiction. The biggest inquiry we should now be making is, “Upon what basis does God give us His grace?” The answer to that explains how a living, vibrant faith comes into play in our salvation while harmonizing with the underserved gifts of our Savior and God. Next time, we will examine that very question. Until then, keep reading, keep studying, and keep growing in your knowledge and understanding of God’s most holy word.
