Disclaimer: These rules are a guide and are probably not legal. This is meant to be “humorous” (I hope), so stay safe and follow the laws and speed limits. Above all, be courteous to others.
US 27 has a long reputation of being a dangerous road to drive on. I moved to Fort Lauderdale in 1960 and it was called “Killer 27” because of the number of fatal accidents. Many of these accidents involved old busses that were converted to carry migrant agriculture workers to the vegetable and sugar cane fields on the road’s southern section. I’ve heard where many of these drivers were driving without a license or the ability to read signs in English. My wife and I escaped from south Florida 12 years ago and moved to Highlands County. Here are some survival tips to follow ...
Rule 1. Do not drive on US 27. One only has to read the Highlands News Sun every morning to know it is “an accident waiting for a place happen.” We live off of Hammock Road and can get anywhere in Sebring without actually driving on US 27. We will cross it at traffic lights and use side and back roads. If you’re going to Avon Park or Lake Placid, you may be out of luck (no pun intended). I’ve talked to several local police officers and they said they rarely if ever use 27 because of the dangers.
Rule 2. Do not use your turn signals. They will only tell other drivers your intentions and cause them to block the lane you’re trying to enter. Turn signals are not totally useless as you can hang your COVID masks from them so you won’t lose them. If you must change lanes, wait for a small opening and safely sneak into it. Someone did a parody of a Willie Nelson song titled “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain.” The lyrics were changed to “Blue hairs driving in my lane.”
Rule 3. When driving to Lake Wales where you plan to make a left turn, get in the left lane in Sebring so you won’t have to change lanes (and not use your turn signals) for the next 35 miles. This may make a lot of other motorists crazy, but you’ll be safe. It’s important to keep your eyes on the road to avoid the looks, salutes and gestures you may encounter.
Rule 4. “The Highlands Pullout.” This phenomenon occurs anywhere in the United States and possibly in the world. As you are driving along at 60 mph heading west on US 98 with no vehicles in sight for miles behind you, an old guy in Spring Lake will pull out directly in front of you and continue on at 45 mph. Friends of mine in Spring Lake informed me that this does not only happen in Spring Lake. I’ve experienced this myself. While driving in North Carolina recently someone pulled out right in front of me and when I got closer, I saw the Florida tag saying “Highlands County.”
Rule 5. If you are looking to drive others mad, turn your emergency flashing lights on whenever it rains. Better yet, turn them on when you see a dark cloud or if it’s just especially humid. Just because the Florida driver’s handbook says to only use them when you pull over in a disabled vehicle doesn’t mean you can’t use them when it might rain. Let’s all meet, but not by accident.
Bob Fromhartz is a resident of Sebring.