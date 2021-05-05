Unrecognized courage
Leapfrog Scoring of Highland Regional Medical Center (HRMC) was a ‘C,’
Google rated HRMC as ‘one of the best.’ What’s going on here? Two different ratings for the same hospital? Why don’t we get a rating from a patient whose life was saved by HRMC. Mine.
Last August, I was diagnosed at HRMC with COVID-19 pneumonia. With the aggressive, compassionate and professional medical and nursing care I received in Highland’s ER and ICU, I survived.
For the first time, I recognized the devotion, love and loyalty of the ICU nurses of HRMC to their vocation as nurses. Nursing at its finest: best practices only. I trusted these ICU nurses because I could. Total care of the patient round the clock, days on end. Always teaching, encouraging and offering me all reinforcement needed to help me help myself.
I thought my nursing career of 32 years was over. Well, I’m alive, breathing, taking care of patients and their families, loving my husband even more, and thanking God everyday!
My rating for HRMC is an ‘A.’ It is the hospital of my choice.
Thank you HRMC for saving my life.
Carolanne Nissi- Jordan, RN
Avon Park