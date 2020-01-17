Not wanting to “beat a dead horse,” but in answer to the obviously angry response it generated, it was gratifying to see how my recent letter to the editor seems to have touched a raw nerve.
I have yet to meet a radical right-wing, evangelical-type who can conduct an adult and meaningful dialogue on differing opinions. They want to see the whole of our country be “Christians” like them, waiting for their “rapture,” having only disdain and dislike for those who have differing beliefs, very unlike anything the good man, Jesus of Nazareth, would recognize in today’s money-driven, racially divided country of instant gratification.
In this case, rather than address the serious national and international problems that have been brought about by the Donald, the writer chose to cast aspersions on my thoughts, and prevaricate that I am anti American because I dare to state the obvious danger Trump brings to the world with his childish insults, bullying and fragile ego. He has come as close as I’ve seen, since 1961, to starting a nuclear war, based on his whims instead of constitutional protocol powered by real intelligence. Our State Department and the Department of Defense have both reported that there was absolutely no indication of “imminent” or any other kind of strikes plotted against the mysterious “four” embassies Trump brought up in his unhinged rant trying to explain his secretive actions ... actions that are clearly unconstitutional, as stated in Article 1, Section 8 of the Constitution. It says Congress shall have the power to declare war in this country, not the president. But Congress was left out entirely, while Trump did confide with Fox entertainment, his golfing buddies at his resort in Palm Beach, Florida, and even Vladimir Putin. Think about that for a second.
Trump thinks he is a king instead of a president, and that is a dark and dangerous road our country does not want to go down. It happened in Germany in the ‘30s, and they thought it couldn’t happen to them, until it did. We are getting way too close to that unspeakable crossroad in America.
Of course the world is better off without the likes of Soleimani, an evil man in his own right, but the next assassination might be carried out on someone who may have simply angered our thin-skinned occupant of the White House. How would we know, if he doesn’t follow constitutional protocol?
In closing, I would respectfully request that these only-Trump-believers fact-check (try AP, NPR, Reuters, WSJ, Quinnipiac, to name a few) before going off on tangents and having your misguided and baseless words emblazoned in perpetuity on social media like your Dear Leader has done for the last three years (15,000 lies and counting since inauguration. Yes, letters to the editor also appear on line).
Kathy Rabatie is a Sebring resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not that of the Highlands News-Sun.