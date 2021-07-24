SEBRING — Those who knew Robert Saffold all agree on a couple of things: He gave his all to making Highlands County a better place. He did everything he could to help the underprivileged children. He loved golf, football and basketball. There are few people who can put those three things together the way Saffold did.
Saffold, 91, died Wednesday, July 21, leaving huge shoes to fill that community leaders feel no one person will ever be able to fill again.
He told the Highlands News-Sun in 2014 that he was raised “to reach a destiny of sorts” in a caring, Christian home. His adoptive parents set an example of giving ... and that’s how Saffold lived his life.
Saffold grew up in a segregated world. He attended E.O. Douglas, the county’s Black middle and high school. After graduation, he attended Bethune-Cookman and then served a tour in Germany with the U.S. Army – also segregated at the time.
It was in Germany where Safford started helping children, his friend Buddy Phagan said. “Kids would come up and ask for candy. Instead, Robert would give them money or something he thought they might need, like sports equipment,” he said.
When Saffold returned home, he returned to Bethune-Cookman to finish his degree in art and education. Despite being offered a teaching position at a large high school in Orlando, making $9,000 a year, Saffold was determined to return home to Highlands County where he was paid $3,500 to teach art and coach basketball at E.O. Douglas.
Saffold taught for 26 years, mostly at E.O. Douglas but when desegregation took place, he found himself at Lake Placid High School, teaching art and coaching basketball and football. He is also said to have started the golf team at Lake Placid High School.
Impacting the lives of hundreds of his students in the classroom and on the field was only the beginning for Saffold.
Billy Shannon, one of Saffold’s students and founder of the HELP Organization (Help Every Living Person), described him as one of the trendsetters of Highlands County. He remembers a little red building on Lemon Street that was called the Youth Center, where young people in the Washington Heights area could gather for supervised games and fun. Shannon recalled how Saffold went to the trouble of making two ping-pong tables from plywood.
“He had to sand it down, I will never forget, and he bought the nets and the paddles and the balls,” Shannon said.
On Friday nights, Saffold would host a record hop, playing 45 rpm records on a small record player.
“He was teaching us manners and he was teaching us how to be polite to the girls and how you go up and ask for a dance. All that was in that little record hop,” he said.
From organizing golf tournaments through the Sunshine State Golf Association, to being founder of the Florida Sportsmen Association, to creating a youth activities center in Washington Heights, to being a leader in forming a Little League for Black children, to offering opportunities for new experiences to minority children — like riding a train or visiting a larger city — to educating the young about Martin Luther King Jr. and Black history, Saffold made his mark.
He would lease Annett Buses to take children from Highlands, Desoto and Hardee counties to the Florida Classic in Orlando to watch his beloved Bethune-Cookman play Florida A&M University. Some years there would be as many as six buses that would go.
For more than 45 years he led golf tournaments to raise money for scholarships, to send kids to school with backpacks, and to take them shopping each Christmas with a little pocket money so they could buy a family member a Christmas gift.
It seemed as though every month, Saffold had something going on to do with the children, to benefit the children or to educate the children. One of those things was the revival of the Junteenth celebration, begun in Texas in 1865 to memorialize the end of slavery. For more than 20 years, Saffold would gather community leaders to help with the project. As he told the Highlands News-Sun in 2014, his credo was: “This celebration helps us to understand that the strength of this country has much to do with unity, brotherhood, and friendship.”
Saffold also made sure that Washington Heights got its fair share of funding opportunities, from the federal, state and local level, for community improvements.
“He was the only one that made sure these funds and aide came over here,” Shannon said.
Selvin McGahee knew Saffold as his dad’s best friend, then as his teacher and finally as a member on the board of directors for Florida Non-Profit Housing Inc. for more than 10 years. McGahee knows his record of community service.
“An awful lot of what he did was for the children. The fruits for much of his labor did go to the kids. As lot of drives were held to make sure the underprivileged kids got to taste some of the fruits of what other kids had,” McGahee said.
Bobbie Smith-Powell wrote on Facebook, “He (Saffold) will be missed; but, he’ll live on in the memories of those his humanitarian efforts touched. Thank God for sharing his life with us and thanks for the leader he was through a difficult season in our world. May he rest well from his labors.”
In 2014, Saffold was inducted into the African American Golfers Hall of Fame, was honored by the Family Friends Community, and was named an Unsung Hero by the Highlands News-Sun.
Funeral arrangements have not been announced.