As most of my readers know, I live in central Florida. Add to that I’m not too far from a state park, and you would not be surprised to learn that there are a lot of critters about.
Most of the critters and I have an agreement: They stay outside and do their thing, and I pretty much leave them alone to do it. The key part of this arrangement is the “stay outside” part. Yes, I have a nice house and am blessed in the summer with air conditioning, but that doesn’t mean I’m holding an open house for wildlife.
Despite this, we’ve had visitors from the great outdoors. Part of the reason this happens is we have a dog living here. Gerry often needs to go outside to, as we put it, “do his business” and that necessitates opening the back door to let him out. We normally don’t close it right away so he can come back in when he’s ready.
And I have been known to leave the front door open briefly when I’m unloading groceries from my car, because it’s hard to open the door when my hands are full. On these occasions Gerry will come outside to check on what I’m doing but fortunately he stays on the property mostly.
There are but two examples of ways the great outdoors comes indoors. I’m sure there are others. Suffice it to say that critters of various types have found their way into the house.
I have seen small lizards skitter across the kitchen floor (I think they’re lizards) and as long as they don’t try to skitter up my leg, I can be tolerant of their presence. They seem content to explore at a safe distance.
Of course, this being Florida, we also get bugs on occasion. I have a deadly fear of palmetto bugs. To those fortunate never to have encountered one, these are flying roaches on steroids. When one hits my field of vision, I go from being a relatively calm, stable adult to a damsel in distress in need of rescuing.
I’ve rarely encountered snakes, either inside or outside. This is a good thing. While my anxiety about snakes isn’t anywhere close to my fear of cockroaches/palmetto bugs, I’m not fond of them. Given my lack of knowledge, I also feel I must assume a snake is poisonous until proven otherwise.
All this is one reason I’m glad I wasn’t in Trish Wilcher’s shoes a couple of weeks ago. According to an article I read at www.huffpost.com, Ms. Wilcher looked under her bed and thought she saw a bit of fuzz. But when the Augusta, Georgia woman reached for it, it moved.
Then, as she watched, another piece moved. Showing common sense, she got up, went to her husband, and reported that there were – I am not kidding – snakes under their bed.
Snakes. Plural. In fact, when they finished combing the bedroom, they found a mother snake and 17 babies.
Max Wilcher, who seems to be quite brave, used a grabber tool to get the snakes into a linen bag. He then released them outside near a creek. The couple was later told by a wildlife catcher that the reptiles were harmless garter snakes.
According to Georgia Department of Natural Resources biologist Daniel Sollenberger, it’s a common thing for snakes to come into people’s homes. They crawl in through cracks or holes around pipes under sinks.
Well, I now have a reason to never look under my bed or sink. Because if I see a snake, there’s a good chance I will freak out. The snake will probably not appreciate that.
So, snakes? Here’s the deal. You stay outside and do your thing, and I’ll leave you alone to do it. How does that sound?