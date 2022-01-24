The offers for unsolicited “preapproved” credit cards started coming in the mail every other day.
Then we started getting phone calls at dinner informing us that we had “won” an all-expense paid vacation or the police “benevolent” society was asking for donations. We used to eagerly answer the phone. Without Caller ID and an answering machine, we might miss something important. To avoid these bothersome calls, we invested in both.
We signed up for the Do Not Call List, which apparently does not cover some charities, electoral candidates, any surveys, cell phone purveyors, and water treatment systems sellers. When we acquired cell phones, we cut the cord with our landlines, eliminating those calls once and for all, we thought.
But the offers started streaming into our cell phones, and we registered our new numbers with the Do Not Call List. This time it looks like the list doesn’t apply to anyone who wants to sell anything or scam us.
About this time, we got an email address where these folks could now contact us in yet another way. I received offers for penile enlargement, funding a prince in Africa, winning an international lottery, saving the planet, horoscopes, stock tips, medical plans, and recipes. We got new email addresses, but it wasn’t long before the emails started up again.
Our cell phone provider now filters suspected scam calls. When it didn’t snag all of the calls, we changed our phone settings to only ring when the caller is in our contacts. A valid caller can leave us a message. So far this is working.
We haven’t had many visitors during COVID, so I was surprised to hear someone at the door. He was selling solar panels. I guess we will have to move.
Eleanor Chilson
Sebring