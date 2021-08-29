SEBRING—Kennels overflow throughout Highlands County. Everyone was happy with the amount of animal adoptions that took place during quarantine, especially the pet who thought they found a forever home. However, with more and more people returning to work, so are the animals — straight back to the shelters. In short, there is no room at the inn.
Lt. Clay Kinslow of Highlands County Animal Control said he is seeing a major increase in owner-surrender cases and strays. On Wednesday morning, he said there were only four open kennels at the facility and those could fill up with a single call.
Kinslow stated there are many reasons for the influx of pets to the facility. Many people who got a puppy during the quarantine may not have done enough research into pet ownership before adopting. They don’t want or have the time to work with the pet.
“Before you adopt, do your research on the breed of animal you are getting to make sure it fits your lifestyle,” Kinslow said.
Also contributing to the capacity crowds in shelters and rescues is Polk County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services has stopped taking owner-surrender animals. Kinslow said many animals they are being asked to care for are coming from Polk. Humane Society of Highlands County Board President Judy Spiegel has also seen many animals come into the shelter from Polk County.
Kinslow said Animal Services is put in a tough position with so many animals coming in because they do not have the luxury of turning away animals as a county facility. Animal Services is giving out gift cards to local pet stores with adoptions throughout the month of August. During the Clear the Shelters campaign, which started Monday and runs through Sept. 19, the microchip fee for adopted animals.
The humane society is bursting at the seams too. On Friday, the shelter had 84 dogs, including 45 puppies, 64 cats, one dwarf hamster and three rabbits. Of those dogs, 38 were heartworm positive and were treated at $250-$350 per dog, adding financial strain. Spiegel called the situation “heartbreaking.”
“We have four cages with two dogs in them and not one empty pen in our small dog room,” Spiegel said. “All three cat rooms are always at capacity.”
Spiegel said the main three reasons people cite on owner-surrenders are:
• Moving and cannot take the pet to the new home.
• Dog is too big and cannot handle him.
• The kids grew out of caring for the dogs.
• The dog is old and sick and they can’t afford a veterinarian.
Spiegel also said people drop off dogs saying they are strays but says some are actually the pet’s owners who don’t want to pay a surrender fee. Spiegel explained the shelter staff feels pressured to take in every animal because without the shelter, people may just dump the animals on the side of the road.
Spiegel said the shelter gives potential adopters all the information they possibly can in order to provide the best match for animals and families. That includes breed, how big the animal may get and whether the animal is friendly with other pets and kids, when known.
“People don’t give a new animal enough time to adjust to a new home,” Spiegel said.
She continued to say animals leaving a home and being dropped off a shelter must relearn how to behave in a home setting again. She urged patience for animals who may be “terrified.”
The shelter also has a dog trainer who is at the humane society every Saturday at 5 p.m. She was unsure of the exact charge. A well-trained dog is easier to live with than one who destroys the house leading to frustrated owners returning pets.
“All the shelters are full across the country right now,” Kinslow said. “So, before you surrender your animal, try to rehome it yourself through friends, family or social media.”
Like the rest of the state, the Humane Society is short staffed and still handling the animals. Spiegel has been running into a problem with hiring people who don’t show up. The most pressing position she needs filled right now is a volunteer position for a volunteer coordinator. Anyone interested in the position should call Judy Spiegel at 863-214-6508.
“Please neuter and spay your animals to prevent accidental pregnancies,” Kinslow urged. “Neutering and spaying your animals is actually healthier for your pet.”