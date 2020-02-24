Another letter requesting silence from Mr. (Miguel) Arceo, the young man whose weekly column has inspired several such responses. Obviously he is hitting a nerve with some older, "wiser" citizens as the main theme of their writings is for him to quit and stay silent. Why?
I find it very refreshing that a high school student is getting so involved in our county. He offers a perspective we older folks cannot, plus he suggests solutions. This young man is an honors student and athlete. A positive voice from an age group normally looked upon as uncaring, self absorbed.
If his detractors were around in the late 1700's we may not be America today. Monroe and Lafayette were but 18 years old at the start of the war. Of the early leaders five others were 15 and 16. Major Thomas Young was 12 at the start and joined the army at 16 after the death of his brother. Would you have them stay silent and stay home?
Don't give me the old saw about times being different, blah, blah, blah. The current political air is rancid and we need fresh, innovative voices challenging the status quo. We need more positive involvement of this age group, not less. New business is looking at the total package to locate here. You won't get families here without great schools and social life for all family members.
I feel he has shown great restraint not saying "OK Boomer." Oh, and I'm 72.
Dean Cook
Sebring