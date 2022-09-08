SEBRING – Jury selection for Jimmy Lamar Ford’s murder trial was scheduled for next Monday, but on Wednesday a judge – against the wishes of a prosecutor – approved a defense motion for a continuance.

Defense lawyer Jennifer Powell, who took on Ford’s case last year, told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada that she had not yet received the medical examiner’s report on Alexander Nowell, the deceased victim. The reports can sometimes be used to poke holes in the state’s case.

