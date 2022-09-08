SEBRING – Jury selection for Jimmy Lamar Ford’s murder trial was scheduled for next Monday, but on Wednesday a judge – against the wishes of a prosecutor – approved a defense motion for a continuance.
Defense lawyer Jennifer Powell, who took on Ford’s case last year, told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada that she had not yet received the medical examiner’s report on Alexander Nowell, the deceased victim. The reports can sometimes be used to poke holes in the state’s case.
Powell also asked for time to depose eyewitnesses, including a man Ford allegedly shot in the leg and hand. Prosecutor Richard Castillo, however, told Estrada it was too late in the game to depose witnesses who had no intention of testifying.
“The defense is asking to do depositions after they said they were set for trial,” Castillo told Estrada. “These are also witnesses that the state is not going to call to testify. Jed Grant (who was shot and survived) was defiant when asked to testify. He wants nothing to do with the state.”
Another witness, who stood next to Ford when Ford allegedly pulled a 9mm with extended clip and began firing, has also been reluctant to cooperate with prosecutors, Castillo told Estrada. “He was standing right next to him, and he wanted nothing to do with the state.”
Uncooperative witnesses are an old story in Highlands County, which makes prosecution difficult, delays trials, and leaves families without closure, Castillo said.
Saying the judge knows better than others about reluctant witnesses, Castillo told Estrada postponing trials keeps victim families on “an emotional rollercoaster.” He described family members crying when they don’t get closure.
Estrada, however, allowed the continuance to give Powell a chance to convince witnesses to sit for depositions. They can be subpoenaed to do so, and their contribution may be slight, but at least the court will know what they’ll say if they do take the stand. Estrada noted the Freddie Washington murder trial, where a surprise witness stepped forward to testify and left prosecutors and defense lawyers flat-footed. It interrupted the trial and led to legal issues that could have been avoided, Estrada said.
“We don’t know what they’ll say without deposing them. But I want a breakdown on which witness is cooperating or not,” he told Powell.
Powell also wants to limit police testimony that can damage her client.
On Sept. 1, Powell filed a motion to limit what Du’Wayne Kelly, the lead homicide detective investigating Nowell’s murder, can say about a security video that allegedly captures Ford shooting Nowell.
Prosecuting Ford may be difficult because there are two wounded people who landed at separate hospitals, in addition to Nowell, who died from his gunshot wound.
Ford, who was sentenced to eight years in state prison in 2013 for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, burglary with assault, kidnapping and felony battery, was at The Joint bar on Delaney Avenue in Avon Park on May 9, 2020 when the shooting occurred.
Witnesses told an investigator that Ford had been playing poker with Grant and Nowell when Nowell beat him in a hand of cards. Ford “demanded his money be returned,” Kelly wrote in his arrest affidavit. The video allegedly shows Ford firing a pistol with laser sighting at Nowell, Grant and a third man, Uriah Harris Jr., who was hit once in the shoulder.
Nowell was struck once with a bullet that entered his back and exited his chest. The wound proved fatal.
Ford faces life in prison if convicted.