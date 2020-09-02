As we move closer to Election Day, I see accolades heaped upon the current White House occupant, with the right wing echo chamber crowing of his many accomplishments. A deeper review shows us not so many. There have been many promises made with few kept. More lies spouted from this White House than many predecessors combined.
Fake pandering to religious cults have been plentiful in hopes of shoring up a sagging base. Insults and dehumanizing of opponents have been tiresome and never ending. The Great Wall of Trump is still a fantasy and Mexico has not paid up.
The “great new healthcare” system we were promised last fall never materialized. But take heart! More criminal cronies have been pardoned than any prior president. Others are under investigation for questionable practices.
Unemployment sags while the national debt continues to soar to new heights. The latest accomplishment includes a call to boycott the Goodyear Tire Company, based in Ohio. Ohio is a vital state to capture in any presidential election. But don’t let that get in the way of a juvenile vendetta levied by an aging man-child. All this yap about keeping jobs in America is negated in a call to snub one of the few remaining American industries.
I respect the Office of the Presidency. I do not have to respect the current occupant. Respect must be earned. It is not to be assumed. If cheap entertainment and religious pandering is your thing, you can easily talk yourself into embracing a tin pot hack who imagines himself to be far more than he is. Repeat a lie often enough and it becomes true. Ask the White House genius!
Horace Markley
Sebring