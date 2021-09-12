SEBRING — County commissioners said they want their centennial mural up front, where everyone can see it.
That means painting it, or more likely hanging it, on the balcony overlooking the entrance to the Government Center at 600 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring. When people walk in to visit government offices, it will be right overhead.
Commissioners also liked the idea of having a local artist paint the mural on a canvas or board that staff can mount on the balcony, below the railing, and have it moved if needed or desired.
Sandra Vazquez, planner 1 and staff person for the Historic Preservation Commission, and Development Services Director Leah Sauls presented the Historic Commission’s mural proposal at this past week’s meeting. It includes a suggestion that the county coordinate with the Heartland Cultural Alliance to select a local artist for the work.
Suggested subjects for the mural included, but were not limited to, the Highlands County Courthouse; the Avon Park Air Force Range; local lakes; local citrus, cattle, caladium and overall agricultural industries; county and municipal founders, icons and historic figures, and local African American history.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck suggested that the list of local founders and historic figures might prove too numerous to include everyone, and would best be abandoned.
“There’s too many of those people,” Tuck said.
Instead, she suggested including Archbold Biological Station and the Pearce Lockett Estate. She did like the idea of having the mural on the balcony, making it visible also from the outside of the building through the plate-glass façade.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts, however, thought that might be problematic. He said anyone who tries to view the mural from inside the lobby would find themselves constantly setting off the motion detector that opens the front doors.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg said once the Historic Commission receives proposals from artists, including proposed budgets, he can bring those back to the board for approval. Vasquez said the Historic Commission wants the Art League to promote the idea to their members, and Sauls said her office can set it up as a request for proposals, similar to other county contract selections.
Commission Chair Scott Kirouac said he looked forward to having a mural. The Florida State Legislature has a mural about the state immediately visible to anyone who walks in the front doors of the state capitol building.