This home is at 2795 Palo Verde Drive in Avon Park. It is priced for $169,900 and is listed with Lisa Terrell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Immaculate two-bedroom and two-bath condominium that is located in a very popular community, Casa Del Lago. This unit is perfectly situated to capture an awesome view of Lake Damon from the front of the home. Through the gate there is an open courtyard entry to relax and enjoy a cup of coffee in the morning or an evening gathering with friends.
The kitchen has been completely remodeled with solid maple hard rock wood, soft close cabinets, granite counter tops, double pantry with pull-out shelves, recessed lighting, new fixtures and stainless-steel appliances.
Spacious master suite with a walk-in closet, recently tiled shower, sliding glass doors and a new granite top vanity. Guest bedroom has two bi-fold spacious closets and a private bath with an updated granite top vanity.
Screened porch with vinyl windows and a portable A/C unit. There are many new features that set this condo apart from the others including: Delta faucets, Kohler toilets, four Hunter fans with light kits, A/C and ductwork 2020, hot water heater, hurricane-proof garage door, Skeeter Beater, gutter guards, tinted windows and tinted sliders.
HOA fee includes all outside maintenance, irrigation, outdoor pest control, and all of the amenities including: pool, tennis courts, community center and deeded lake access. Association has the barrel tiled roof scheduled for replacement.
If you are looking for a winter home or full-time residence this condo will check all the boxes. Come and take a peek!!!
For additional information or to schedule a private viewing contact Lisa Terrell 863-414-0358.
MLS# 283087