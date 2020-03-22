This home is located at 752 W. Taylor St. in Avon Park. It is priced at $145,500 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell with Re/Max Realty Plus.
This beautiful home is in the tranquil community of Oaks Village. Lots of great updates make this spotless home move-in ready! It features two bedrooms, two baths with room to roam, over 1,800 living square feet, well maintained and with newer carpets in the living room and bedrooms.
You’ll notice there’s plenty of cabinet space in this open, eat-in kitchen. It has been wonderfully renovated with wood-like cabinets, granite countertops and a coffee bar area with cabinets and shelves.
The master bedroom has all the space you could ask for, big enough for a king-sized bed and even a sitting area. It also has a huge walk-in closet and an en suite with a shower. In addition to the second bedroom and right off the garage is the large bonus room, which could be perfect as a hobby room or office. The inside laundry room is easily accessible from the master suite with a utility sink, cabinets, and washer and dryer included.
In this gated community, you’ll have your lawn taken care of, you’ll be able to take a dip in the pool, play some shuffleboard or have a get-together at the clubhouse. You’ll be close to Lake Isis and just a couple of minutes away from Walmart, restaurants, shopping and downtown. This great home is ideal for retirees or as your new winter/weekend home! You’ll love your neighbors too.
For more information or to schedule a tour of this property, call Jeanny Campbell at Re/Max Realty Plus, 863-985-0077. MLS#271631